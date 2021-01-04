Horticulture operations report $13.8 billion in sales

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service recently released the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties report. It provides production and sales data for floriculture, nursery and specialty crops for the country.
Horticulture operations sold $13.8 billion in those crops in 2019. The total declined slightly from 2014 sales, when the last special report was published. The number of horticulture operations decreased 11 percent during the time period – to 20,655 operations.
Horticulture production occurred primarily in 10 states. They accounted for 66 percent of all U.S. horticulture sales in 2019. California, Florida and Oregon led the nation in sales. The top commodities in horticulture sales – in 2019 compared to 2014 – are listed.
- Nursery stock, $4.55 billion, a 7-percent increase
- Annual bedding/garden plants, $2.24 billion, a 13-percent decrease
- Sod, sprigs and plugs, $1.27 billion, a 12-percent increase
- Potted flowering plants, $1.2 billion, an 11-percent increase
- Potted herbaceous perennials, $923 million, a 2-percent decrease
- Propagative horticultural materials, bareroot, and unfinished plant materials, $720 million, a 4-percent increase
- Food crops under protection, $703 million, 12-percent decrease
Other findings from the report are highlighted.
- Family- or individually-owned operations comprised the largest number of operations, accounting for 52 percent. But corporately-owned operations accounted for 75 percent of sales – $10.3 billion.
- Total industry expenses increased 6 percent since 2014. Labor was the biggest cost, accounting for 42 percent of total expenses in 2019.
Operations that reported producing and selling $10,000 or more of horticultural crops were included in the special study. Visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus/ for more information.