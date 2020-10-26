Individuals can earn their Wisconsin hunter-education safety certification through a single, online hunter-education course. A temporary change approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources allows individuals younger than age 18 to take the online-only course from Oct.15 through Dec. 31. Individuals older than age 18 may continue to take the online-only course.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic the DNR reviewed available methods for delivering hunter education. A survey of instructors showed support for exploring alternatives to the traditional in-person hunter-education course.
The online option addresses concerns about instructors in greater-risk categories for contracting COVID-19. It also addresses issues with limited public-facility availability for in-person instruction, personal-protective equipment requirements, shortened courses and capacity limits for in-person classes.
Registrants will be required to pay the approved online-vendor fee plus the $10 state-required course fee. Individuals younger than age 18 who take the online-only course for the remainder of 2020 won't be required to complete the in-person field day. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "safety education" and dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "online safety education courses" for more information.