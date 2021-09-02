Hunting-season changes published

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently published the "2021 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations." They’re available online at the DNR website or at licensed agents and open service centers around the state. The combined regulations pamphlet brings season dates, shooting hours and regulations together in one document.
Early teal and early goose seasons start the 2021 hunting season Sept. 1. There’s no longer a Mississippi River duck zone. Instead the DNR has added an Open Water zone on Lake Michigan. After a multi-year effort by sporting groups to raise the fee and increase funding for waterfowl-habitat conservation and restoration, waterfowl stamp fees have changed for the 2021 season.
The 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9. The archery and crossbow seasons are extended to Jan. 31 in metro sub-units. Many counties will offer the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays. Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties. The 2021 deer season schedule is listed
- Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities – Oct. 2-10
- Youth Deer Hunt – Oct. 9-10
- Gun Deer Hunt – Nov. 20-28
- Muzzleloader – Nov. 29-Dec. 8
- Statewide Antlerless Hunt – Dec. 9-12
- Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt – Dec. 24-Jan. 1
Updated bear zones will be in effect, approved as part of the 2019-2029 Wisconsin Black Bear Management Plan. Individuals pursuing bear should familiarize themselves with zone boundaries and hunting dates. Bear-baiting regulations are updated and detailed in the 2021 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations.
Trapping and wolf-harvest season regulations will be published as separate documents and available in print and online. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "hunting" for more information.