Imbalanced genes may improve wheat

There may be greater opportunities for plant breeders to increase wheat-grain size and number – ultimately increasing yields. Led by Eduard Akhunov, a wheat geneticist and director of the Wheat Genetic Resources Center at Kansas State University, researchers recently characterized numerous wheat genes duplicated thousands of years ago to understand how they control wheat yield and other desirable traits.
They studied the role of gene copies available from each of the respective genomes in polyploid crops, those that contain more than two sets of chromosomes, in shaping main agronomic traits. Bread wheat is polyploidy. It was formed about 10,000 years ago from merging the genomes of two wild ancestors – a tetraploid wild emmer wheat, which has a genome formula known as AB, and diploid goatgrass, with genome formula D. Most genes in wheat exist in three copies, one from each of the A, B and D genomes Akhunov said.
The researchers tested combinations of the gene copies to see the impact they would have on wheat's growth and productivity. They found there’s a relatively small subset of genes where copies from different wheat genomes are expressed at different levels. That’s referred to as an imbalanced expression of genes.
In the tests, the imbalanced expression of genes showed a positive effect on wheat, in many cases increasing grain size, weight and number. The Kansas State study suggests that through many years, breeders have selected combinations of imbalanced genes that positively impacted yield in diverse climatic environments. Visit ksre.k-state.edu/news and search for “wheat genome research” for more information.