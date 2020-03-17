Impossible Foods recently reduced prices and expanded its product line. The Redwood City, California-based company reported production records and new economies of scale. The price cut applies to distributors and averages 15 percent on Impossible Foods’ current U.S. foodservice products.
The company reported increasing demand for its flagship Impossible Burger, now served at thousands of restaurants throughout the country. Patrick Brown, the company’s CEO, said the company’s goals have been to reduce prices through economies of scale and to reach price parity and then undercut the price of conventional ground beef. The company is expanding its product lineup, which now includes quarter-pound and third-pound Impossible Burger patties. Visit impossiblefoods.com for more information.