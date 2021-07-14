Increasing temps decrease yields

The circadian clock genes in rice – and possibly wheat – may be upset when night temperatures increase, according to researchers at Kansas State University and North Carolina State University.
“We don’t know all the details, but we’re narrowing down the key regulatory players,” said Colleen Doherty, an associate professor of biochemistry at North Carolina State University.
Doherty and Krishna Jagadish, a professor and crop physiologist at Kansas State University, began studying the impact of nighttime temperatures seven years ago when Jagadish worked at the International Rice Research Institute in the Philippines.
Warm temperatures cause hundreds of genes to be expressed earlier than usual and hundreds more to be expressed later than usual. That disrupts photosynthesis and respiration, Jagadish said.
He used artificial heaters in rice-field conditions to maintain experimental plots at 2 degrees Celsius more than ambient temperature. He compared samples – taken every three hours for 24 hours – from plots grown at ambient temperature.
Similar studies at Kansas State have indicated a 5-percent reduction in wheat yield for each 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature. Changes in wheat-grain composition under warming nights will impact both the quantity and quality of bread, he said.
Doherty said, “Most people think plants aren’t dynamic, but they are. Plants are constantly regulating their biological processes. What we learned is that the clock responsible for regulating athat activity is upset when nights are hotter relative to days.”
Doherty is focusing her work on rice while Jagadish has focused on rice and wheat.
“Rice and wheat behave similarly to warming nights so progress made with one crop can benefit the other,” he said.
The researchers aim to better identify the factors that disrupt the plants’ circadian rhythms so that scientists can breed varieties that perform better in conditions with warmer nighttime temperatures.
Cereal crops with greater levels of starch are most vulnerable to warmer nighttime temperatures.
“Corn has very high levels of starch,” Jagadish said. “We believe that with warmer nights, we’ll lose starch. Grain quality and quantity of biofuel that can be generated from corn will be negatively impacted.”
The study recently was published in "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America." Visit pnas.org and search for “Warm nights disrupt global transcriptional rhythms” for more information.