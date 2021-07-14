Innovation Icon Award winners chosen

Autonomous Pivot and Bloomfield Robotics recently earned the Innovation Icon Award at the Forbes THRIVE Future of Food Summit. Twelve global startups selected from an applicant pool of about 700 companies representing 78 countries pitched their products during the event’s Demo Day. The pitches were presented before 2,500 agriculture- and food-technology corporations, entrepreneurs, universities and investors.
Autonomous Pivot of Israel has developed a platform for optimizing irrigation, fertigation and crop-protection in fields irrigated by pivot technology. Bloomfield Robotics of the United States has developed crop-assessment services that use a combination of ground-based image capture and deep learning-based processing to help farmers assess crops. The companies will receive as much as a $250,000 in investment from SVG Ventures as the joint winners of the 2021 Forbes THRIVE Innovation Icon Award.
“Our Demo Day winners are a true reflection of how important sustainability, innovation and geographical diversity are to disrupting the agrifood industry globally,” said John Hartnett, founder & CEO of SVG Ventures THRIVE. “This year’s cohort was fiercely competitive, which is why we shine a spotlight on them through the Forbes-SVG Ventures partnership.”
Companies that competed at the event were Arva Intelligence, Autonomous Pivot, Bloomfield Robotics, Foodlocker, Goanna Ag, Healthy Cow, Lucent Biosciences, Pheronym, Rubens Technology, Serket, Syocin Biotech and Transpirational.
The Female Leadership and People’s Choice awards also were presented during the Summit. Fatma Kaplan received the Female Leadership Award. She is the CEO and co-founder of Pheronym, a U.S.-based startup that uses pheromones for pest control. Her company’s bio-control process has been developed to improve plant health and crop yield using a new pheromone to control parasitic roundworms, control insects in the soil, and protect crop roots.
Nigerian-based Foodlocker was the People’s Choice Award winner. Its operating system is designed to optimize the outcomes and yields of smallholder farmers by supporting and monitoring production activities and opening markets using an omnichannel distribution system. Visit forbes.com/connect/event/futureoffood for more information.