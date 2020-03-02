The Agriculture Innovation Agenda recently was launched by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It was designed to align resources, programs and research to position American agriculture to better meet future global demands, according to USDA.
The first component of the initiative is to develop a strategy that aligns and synchronizes public- and private-sector research. The second component is to align the work of customer-facing agencies and integrate innovative technologies and practices into USDA programs. The third component is to conduct a review of USDA productivity and conservation data. USDA has set targets to measure progress toward meeting food, fiber, fuel, feed and climate demands.
- Food loss and waste: Advance work toward the goal of reducing by 2030 food loss and waste by 50 percent
- Carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas: Enhance carbon sequestration through soil health and forestry, leverage the agricultural sector’s renewable-energy benefits for the economy, and capitalize on technologies and practices to achieve net reduction of the sector’s current carbon footprint by 2050
- Water quality: Reduce by 2050 nutrient loss by 30 percent
- Renewable Energy: Increase biofuel-production efficiency and competitiveness to achieve market-driven blend rates of 15 percent in transportation fuels by 2030 and 30 percent by 2050
Visit usda.gov and search for "agriculture innovation agenda" for more information.