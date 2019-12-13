Ten teams recently advanced to semi-finalist status in the 2020 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s competition provides opportunities for individuals to showcase ideas and business innovations in agriculture.
Semi-finalist teams were each awarded $10,000.
- Ag Butler of Lebanon, Missouri
- Green State Biochar of Barton, Vermont
- Hivelend of Baltimore
- HydroSide Systems LLC of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
- Innovative Agricultural Technologies LLC of Carthage, North Carolina
- Rantizo of Iowa City
- Re-Nuble of New York
- SwineSentinel of Ames, Iowa
- The Bene Baby Company Inc. of Nekoosa, Wisconsin
- Tractor Zoom of Waukee, Iowa
The teams will participate in pitch training provided by Cornell University. They will travel to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention in January to compete for the Farm Bureau Entrepreneur of the Year award and the People’s Choice Award. Visit www.fb.org/challenge for more information.