The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking public- and private-sector input on innovation opportunities to be addressed in the Agriculture Innovation Agenda. Using stakeholder input USDA will identify common themes across the customer base to inform research and innovation efforts.
Respondents are asked to identify transformational innovation opportunities for productivity and environmental conservation. They also are asked to propose approaches to opportunities with an eye to public- and private-sector research needed to support them. The Agriculture Innovation Agenda is comprised of four main components.
- Develop a U.S. agriculture-innovation strategy that aligns and synchronizes public and private sector research.
- Align the work of USDA’s customer-facing agencies and integrate innovative technologies and practices into USDA programs.
- Conduct a review of USDA productivity and conservation data.
- USDA has set benchmarks to help measure progress toward meeting the food, fiber, fuel, feed and climate demands of the future. USDA lists some of the benchmarks.
• Agricultural productivity – increase agricultural production by 2050 by 40 percent to help meet estimated future demand.
• Forest management – build landscape resiliency by investing in active forest management and forest restoration through increased shared-stewardship agreements with states.
• Food loss and waste – advance work toward the country’s goal to reduce food loss and waste by 2030 by 50 percent.
• Carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas – enhance carbon sequestration through soil health and forestry, leverage the agricultural sector’s renewable-energy benefits for the economy, and capitalize on innovative technologies and practices to achieve net reduction of the agricultural sector’s carbon footprint by 2050 without regulatory overreach.
• Water quality – reduce nutrient loss by 2050 by 30 percent nationally.
• Renewable energy – increase production of renewable-energy feedstocks and set a goal to increase biofuel-production efficiency and competitiveness to achieve market-driven blend rates of 15 percent of transportation fuels in 2030 and 30 percent of transportation fuels by 2050.
Based on stakeholder input USDA will develop a comprehensive agriculture innovation strategy. It intends to release the strategy by the end of the year. USDA is accepting public comments and written stakeholder input until Aug. 1. Visit govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-04-01/pdf/2020-06825.pdf and usda.gov and search for "agriculture innovation agenda vision statement" for more information.