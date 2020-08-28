Olatein is a new joint venture that’s been formed to produce canola proteins for the global food market. The joint venture was formed by Royal DSM and Avril. It combines DSM’s patented process and technology for extracting protein from canola meal and Avril’s expertise in oilseed and protein-crop production.
The joint venture’s CanolaPRO oil will be marketed and sold by DSM. The oil is developed to provide excellent functional properties, nutritional value and a balanced taste profile, according to DSM.
The group will supply Olatein with non-genetically modified canola meal from a new crushing unit being built on a manufacturing facility in Dieppe, France. The new facility also will feature a biomethane production unit. Visit dsm.com and groupeavril.com for more information.