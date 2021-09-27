Keep children safe at harvesttime

More than 30 children are injured every day in ag-related incidents, according to the National Children’s Center 2020 Childhood Agricultural Injuries Fact Sheet. Accidents can increase at harvesttime. But by taking precautions and time to ask a few safety questions. farmers can safely involve younger members of the family in the harvest. Nationwide, a farm and ranch insurer, encourages farmers to ask themselves key safety questions.
Are all hazardous areas of the farm controlled? Grain-handling facilities, for example, have flowing grain, spinning power takeoff shafts, belt conveyors, augers and other hazards in play during loading or unloading. That can pose risks to unsuspecting individuals. Pesticide-storage areas, manure pits and other confined spaces should be off limits to anyone without proper knowledge, training and personal protective equipment.
Some farmers need to make room for a large harvest, requiring bins to be cleaned beforehand or preparing untraditional or alternative grain-storage areas. Before anyone enters grain bins assess all potential hazards involved. Take proper safety precautions, including using lockout-tagout, harnesses and a spotter.
Are roles age appropriate? When labor is in short supply and kids are eager to assume new tasks, it can be tempting to assign a child, adolescent or teenager a job normally done by an adult. Before assigning new roles to youth ensure they have the necessary experience, understanding and protective equipment to safely handle the task.
Is equipment turned off with keys removed when not in use? Don’t leave equipment running and unattended at any time. Remove keys from all equipment when not in use, lower or de-energize any hydraulics, and use safety stops.
Will ride-a-longs be safe? Consider designating a safe and supervised observation area for youth instead of allowing them to ride with you in equipment. Sixty percent of the children injured in agriculture accidents in 2020 weren’t participating in the work, according to the National Children’s Center 2020 Childhood Agricultural Injuries Fact Sheet.
Are youth who aren't involved in the actual harvest safe? With caregiver attention on harvest, ensure that kids old enough to be left at home are safe. Set expectations, communicate often and limit temptation by locking up all-terrain vehicles, firearms or other hazards that require adult supervision.
Nationwide initiated its year-round grain-bin safety advocacy and education program in 2014 to combat accidents and equip fire departments with safety resources needed to respond to entrapments.
