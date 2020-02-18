Kubota Corporation recently demonstrated “X tractor - cross tractor,” an autonomous-tractor prototype at the Japan World Exposition. The tractor is equipped with artificial intelligence and electrification technology. Kubota stated that it will continue developing products to realize smart agriculture with technology to address challenges faced by Japanese farmers.
Based on weather data and growth rates, artificial intelligence will select the appropriate field operation and take timely actions, according to Kubota. Environmental data obtained by tractors can be automatically shared with other machines for a centrally-managed operation, the company stated.
The tractor has been designed to operate on 100-percent electric power, using a combination of lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries. The four-wheeled crawler tractor has been designed to achieve stable driving on uneven terrain. An in-wheel motor enables the tractor to change rotation speed of the front, rear, right and left crawlers to achieve a small turning radius. Visit Kubota.com for more information.