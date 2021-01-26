Land-management company offers carbon credits

CIBO and Peoples Company recently agreed to offer carbon credits on more than 20,000 acres of managed land. Through the partnership Peoples Company has committed to initially enroll more than 20,000 managed acres in the CIBO Impact platform, creating potentially $400,000 of new revenue for owners and operators.
The companies also are working together to create partial incentive pre-payments for enrolled land. Growers and owners will be eligible to receive immediate incentive payments against expected future sales of carbon credits, according to the companies.
CIBO Impact specializes in quantifying the carbon impact of various practices. It remotely verifies practices to generate and sell carbon credits. CIBO uses ecosystem simulation and modeling to quantify greenhouse-gas emission reduction and carbon sequestration. It uses advanced computer vision to verify practices. Covered practices are nitrogen application, tillage, irrigation, cash-crop identification and cover-crop emergence.
The CIBO Impact platform enables Peoples Company to have insights for individual fields and manage portfolios – yield predictions, in-field variability, historical and current management practices, carbon credits and regenerative potential. Visit cibotechnologies.com/mp/carbon for more information.