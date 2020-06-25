There had been a glimmer of optimism for the agricultural-land market until COVID-19 struck. Disruptions in the world’s economy have played havoc with marketing chains and land buyers and sellers have slowed activity. Opposing factors will be pushing and pulling land values in the coming months, according to Farmers National Company.
The market for good cropland earlier in the year had been stable to slightly stronger in many areas because interest rates remained low and demand was fairly strong for the limited supply of land for sale, said Randy Dickhut, senior vice-president of real-estate operations for Farmers National Company.
The company's land auctions continued in March and April with social-distancing procedures in place. Sale outcomes varied by region and property. There was more caution in areas with dairy, livestock and ethanol production. In other areas land-sale prices were stable because demand for good-quality land was more than adequate for the amount of land available for sale.
Various factors that can impact future land values are pulling in opposite directions. Positive influences are the continued limited supply of good land for sale and historically low interest rates. For many investing in agricultural land will be a safe haven for current times, a long-term hedge or the means to invest in the sustainability of the food supply. The average land buyer with resources may invest in recreational land for a place in the country. Farmers will buy land if they have the financial standing to do so.
Factors that could put negative pressure on land values are the potential for depressed farm incomes and further decline of working capital for producers. Will reduced farm incomes overcome the low interest environment to put pressure on farmland values? Will farm finances be helped enough by the additional infusion of federal cash payments to producers to maintain financial stability? Will more land be on the market due to financial pressures that could tip the supply and demand equation?
It’s too soon to accurately answer what’s next for the land market except that agricultural land will continue to be bought and sold, Dickhut said. Land passing to the next generation is a constant no matter what. Decisions made by inheritors of land, producers, lenders, legislators and investors will come together in the coming months to provide the answer to what’s next for land values, he said. Visit FarmersNational.com for more information.