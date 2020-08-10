The Headwaters of Southeast Monroe County in Wisconsin has been working with landowners in its agricultural-enterprise area to maximize the amount of land preserved for agricultural uses. More than 3,000 acres of farmland in that agricultural-enterprise area are enrolled in farmland-preservation agreements. Signing an agreement keeps land in agricultural use for 15 years while meeting soil- and water-quality requirements. In return landowners can claim an annual tax credit.
The Headwaters of Southeast Monroe County is seeking more landowners within the area to sign farmland-preservation agreements. The county is offering an incentive payment to landowners who sign a new farmland-preservation agreement in the designated area. Funding is available to help with conservation costs.
Area enterprises are driven and supported by farming operations – more than 100 milk producers, 68 certified-organic operations, food processors and shipping businesses, and retail-food establishments. Businesses in and surrounding the area help to support its agricultural future. Examples of such businesses are agricultural implement and equipment dealerships, crop-transport companies, livestock-genetic businesses, veterinary-medicine clinics and agronomy businesses. The area also has several bed and breakfasts, the Elroy-Sparta bike trail, and Amish farms and businesses that promote agritourism and a commitment to the agricultural landscape. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "designated agricultural enterprise areas" or contact bob.micheel@co.monroe.wi.us or 608-269-8975 for more information.