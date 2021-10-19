Late-blight resistant potato released

A new disease-resistant potato called “CIP-Matilde” has been released by the International Potato Center and the Crop Trust. It was developed by farmers, breeders and scientists in Peru who identified wild potatoes with resistance to disease. Breeders then incorporated the resistance into cultivated varieties. The new potato withstands late blight, a disease that can destroy a potato crop in a matter of weeks.
Late blight has become increasingly common due to climate change. The disease costs potato farmers around the world as much as $10 billion annually, according to the Crop Trust. The potato is the third most important food crop in the world, with hundreds of millions of farmers and consumers depending on it worldwide. Visit croptrust.org and cipotato.org for more information.