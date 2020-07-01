Leaf Spec Ag Technologies have developed a digital-laboratory solution for growers to identify in real time the nutrient and chemical compositions of plants.
Leaf Spec Ag Technologies recently earned first place in the Purdue Ag-Celerator Spring 2020 Demo Day. Leaf Spec’s technologies provide a digital-laboratory solution for growers to identify in real time the nutrient and chemical compositions of plants.
The technologies were developed in the laboratory of Jian Jin, an assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. Members of the Leaf Spec team presented their technology commercialization plan to the Ag-Celerator Demo Day selection committee, which is comprised of entrepreneurial and industry professionals from Purdue and beyond. The Purdue Ag-Celerator will invest $100,000 in Leaf Spec.
Technology from Leaf Spec has been licensed through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization. Visit prf.org for more information.