Farmers interested in learning how to use farm financials to make farm-business decisions are encouraged to attend upcoming “Farm Pulse Program” workshops. The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension will host the workshops in four regional locations.
The workshops will feature an overview of the financial model as well as the purpose and value of the basic balance sheet, income statement and statement of cash flow. Workshop presenters also will discuss how enrolling in the Farm Pulse Continuum will help farmers evaluate finances and take the pulse of their businesses.
Workshops will be held on four dates at four locations.
- Jan. 14 – The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Croix County Agriculture Services and Education Center, Suite 140, 1960 8th Ave., Baldwin, Wisconsin. Call 715-531-1930 for more information.
- Jan. 15 – The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Abbotsford City Hall, 203 North 1st St., Abbotsford, Wisconsin. Call 715-261-1239 for more information.
- Jan. 21 – The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Darlington Multi-Purpose Building, 11974 Ames Road, Darlington, Wisconsin. Contact joshua.kamps@wisc.edu or 608-776-4820 for more information.
- Jan. 22 – The live online webinar will begin at 6:30 p.m. Visit farms.extension.wisc.edu/programs/farm-pulse or contact Stephanie.Plaster@wisc.edu or 262-335-4477 for more information.
The registration fee is $20 per person, or $30 per farm for two people sharing materials. The workshop also will be offered via a web-based platform for which the registration fee is $10 per farm. Visit farms.extension.wisc.edu/programs/farm-pulse for more information.