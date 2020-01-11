Difficult economic times take a toll on farm families. Increased stress associated with financial challenges often lead to difficulties communicating and making decisions. To help farm couples learn about stress-management techniques, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection along with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension are hosting a series of six Farm Couples Weekend Workshops.
Roger Williams, a farm-family communications consultant and volunteer mediator at the Wisconsin Farm Center, will facilitate the sessions. UW-Extension educators and Wisconsin Farm Center staff will provide information about programs and services. The free workshops are designed to help farm couples in several ways.
- deal more effectively with stress
- learn about personality differences
- communicate more effectively with each other and other family members
- make plans for the future
- learn about community resources
The workshops will be held in six Wisconsin locations. Each weekend workshop begins at 9:30 a.m. the first day with on-site check-in. Each workshop weekend ends at 3 p.m. the second day.
- Jan. 18-19 – Mineral Point
- Feb. 15-16 – Wausau
- Feb. 29-March 1 – Appleton
- March 7-8 – Waupun
- March 21-22 – Eau Claire
- Apr. 4-5 – Rice Lake
Refreshments, meals, lodging, instruction and materials will be provided. Financial assistance for childcare, farm labor or mileage may be available. Pre-registration and a $50-per-couple deposit is required; the deposit will be refunded the second day of the workshop. Each weekend will be open to the first 10 couples who register and provide the refundable deposit. The registration deadline is one week prior to each weekend. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/farmstress/farmcouples or call 800-942-2474 for more information.