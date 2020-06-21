Lentils incorporated into organic-cropping systems to enhance soil health and economics are being studied at Montana State University. The goals for the research project are to help organic-lentil growers improve yields and nutritional quality. Jed Eberly, assistant professor of agronomy and soil microbiology at the university’s Central Agricultural Research Center, recently was awarded research funding by the Organic Farming Research Foundation and the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research.
The amount of lentil seeds planted per acre affects nutrient acquisition, weed management and yield potential. Researchers have yet to identify the optimum lentil seeding rate that maximizes those benefits in organic systems. Eberly is addressing the gap by exploring the relationship between seeding rates, lentil yields and soil health.
Trials performed in 2019 showed that increasing seeding rates significantly increased lentil yields and reduced weed density by an average of 40 percent. Based on those results Eberly and his team are further increasing seeding rates to ensure they capture maximum weed suppression and yield response. The research team also is performing a cost-benefit analysis to determine if greater seeding rates and yields are economically beneficial for organic farmers. Visit foundationfar.org and ofrf.org for more information.