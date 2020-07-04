New self-service features on farmers.gov have been developed to help farmers and ranchers manage their conservation activities online. Users also can request online assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Users can access several conservation features.
- View, download and e-sign documents.
- Request conservation assistance.
- Reference technical terms and submit questions.
- Access information on current and past conservation practices.
- View detailed information on previous and ongoing contracts, such as the amount of planned and received cost-share assistance.
The site features a unified mapping tool to enable farmers to locate areas of interest, with high-resolution aerial imagery and multi-layered display functionality. New features include functionalities from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Conservation Client Gateway. That gateway’s functionalities are being moved to farmers.gov to give producers one place to do business with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Farm Service Agency and other USDA agencies.
Producers will need a USDA eAuth account to log into farmers.gov and access their information. After obtaining an account producers should visit farmers.gov and sign into the site’s authenticated portal via the “Sign In Sign Up” link at the top right of the website.
Current Conservation Client Gateway users can use their existing login and password to access conservation features on farmers.gov. The gateway will continue to be actively maintained and supported until all core components have been migrated later in the year. Visit farmers.gov for more information.