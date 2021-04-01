 Skip to main content
Master Gardener Volunteer Week celebrated

Verbenas

Flowers beautify community spaces thanks to the efforts of Master Gardener volunteers.

Master Gardener volunteers make positive impacts in their communities through hours of community service. They answer diagnostic questions, grow and donate food to local pantries, beautify community spaces, conduct workshops and more. Celebrate Master Gardener Volunteer Week Apr. 5-9.

Clark County Master Gardeners design, create and nurture blooming displays at the Clark County Courthouse, Jail Museum, Clark County Humane Society, the Neillsville Public Library and Clark County Fairgrounds. They also provide educational displays during the Clark County Fair, which will be held Aug. 11-15. Call 715-743-5121 to join or call for more information.

