Method maximizes purple corn

The more colorful a food, the more nutritious it probably is. Purple corn, for example, contains compounds associated with a reduced risk of developing diabetes and heart disease. While the cobs contain the same compounds they’re typically discarded. But researchers at the University of Milan recently identified an approach that uses the entire cob, producing a dye and other products.
Anthocyanins are found in purple corn’s kernels and corncobs. Past attempts at repurposing cobs have involved harmful and expensive solvents to extract compounds. Water could be used as an eco-friendly and cost-effective agent for the process, but it’s inefficient. And then the insoluble cob material still remains as waste.
Fabrizio Adani and colleagues at Italy’s University of Milan wanted to extract beneficial pigments from purple corncobs. They developed a biorefinery approach to extract anthocyanins from a new variety of purple corn they developed. First they mixed and heated ground corncobs and water. Thirty-six percent of the pigments were removed using the approach compared to methods with acetone and ethanol solvents. The pigments were used for dying cotton and wool fabrics.
Next the researchers removed an additional 33 percent of the anthocyanin content from water-treated cobs using an ethanol mixture. The extracts showed antioxidant activity and anti-inflammatory properties in cells in petri dishes. They could be used in the future to develop nutraceutical supplements, according to the researchers.
The research team found that the remaining insoluble purple grounds were similar to commercial corncob animal litter. The residual cob material was tested and was found to be more absorbent than the commercial product. Because the material still contained anthocyanins, which have antimicrobial activity, the purple litter could fight bacteria and reduce odors. Used purple corncob litter also could be composted along with other organic matter, the researchers said. The study was published in "ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering." Visit pubs.acs.org and search for “Biorefinery Approach Applied to Valorization of Purple Corn Cobs” for more information.