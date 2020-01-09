Genetically modified organisms and genetic-engineering methods were introduced in the 1980s. But they’re still a source of confusion to many people. Often the confusion isn’t the result of a lack of understanding of genetically modified organisms themselves but of modern agricultural practices, genetics or physiological processes.
Michigan State University lists some reasons.
- Less than 2 percent of the U.S. population is directly involved in agricultural production.
- Few people have had advanced training in current genetics and physiology to avoid being misled by strange-looking photos of plants and animals that are actually naturally occurring processes.
- Many humans have feared new technology for centuries, primarily due to misconceptions about how something is developed and regulated. Fear generally dissipates as the technology becomes more common and better understood.
Many universities are taking taking steps to inform the public on how food is grown and produced. Michigan State University, for example, has developed a website dedicated to information on genetically modified crops and other agricultural topics. The website links to many articles written by Michigan State University researchers and educators. The university also publishes “Futures,” a magazine that recently featured an article on the science of genetically modified organisms. Visit canr.msu.edu/gmos and canr.msu.edu/publications and search for "the science behind GMOs" for more information.