Plastic products can have an adverse effect on farm crops. That fact should throw caution to agricultural industries in which plastic products are part of doing business, said Mary Beth Kirkham, an agronomy professor at Kansas State University. She specializes in the relationship between soil, plants and water.
In a greenhouse experiment with wheat, Kirkham showed that the presence of tiny plastic particles in soil caused water to pool on the surface. Flooded conditions prevented oxygen from reaching plant roots. She also found that plastic serves as a vector for plant uptake of toxic materials such as cadmium.
“Many plants died in the month-long experiment,” she said. “In plants where cadmium was in the soil with plastic, wheat leaves had much more cadmium than in those that grew without plastic in the soil.”
Plastic will degrade from ultraviolet light, temperature or wind into very small particles that settle in the soil.
“The tiny particles remain in the soil or move into the aquatic environment,” she said.
Plastics used in agriculture are less likely to be recycled because residue on fertilizer bags and plastic mulch is difficult and costly to clean. Therefore it may be beneficial to reduce the use of plastic materials and products whenever possible, she said.
“The problem with our plastics in the United States is that we used to ship them to China, but China and a lot of other countries won’t accept them anymore,” she said. “Plastic is being shipped back to the United States. We’re going to need to find a way to get rid of our plastics. And so far we don’t have it.
“Ideally plastics should break down into water and carbon dioxide. But studies have shown plastics just don’t break down. Microorganisms haven’t evolved to break down the plastics.”
