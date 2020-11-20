The Governor’s Council on Biofuels in Minnesota recently submitted a consensus report on steps needed to expand the state’s biofuels industry and to meet renewable-energy goals. The council recommended accelerating the state’s move toward 15-percent ethanol content in gasoline. It also recommended the state adopt a low-carbon fuel standard, increase biofuels use in the state's fleet, increase public understanding and marketing of biofuels, and develop advanced biofuels.
Minnesota adopted statutory goals in the 2007 Next Generation Energy Act to replace 30 percent of the state’s petroleum use with biofuels by 2025. But the state isn’t on track to meet those goals due to a combination of poor market prices and changes in federal policy.
The biofuels industry provides markets for agricultural commodities and generates an estimated $6.7 billion in annual economic impact, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The agency facilitated the council’s work.
Council members represented the biofuels industry, agricultural and farm groups, the service-station industry, the wood-products industry, and energy and environmental organizations. Visit mda.state.mn.us and search for "Governor's Council on Biofuels" for more information.