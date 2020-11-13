How mixed pastures respond to nutrient limitation was the subject of a recent study at The Plant Accelerator in Adelaide, Australia. Using the Australian Plant Phenomic Facility’s high-throughput, image-based phenotyping technology, Kirsten Ball examined nutrient-use efficiency and yield in mixed grass and legume cultures with different fertilization treatments.
Four treatments – high nitrogen and phosphorus, low nitrogen and phosphorus, nitrogen only, and phosphorus only – were applied to the grass P. aquatica and the legume T. vesiculosum. Each was grown as a monoculture in a pot. They also were grown together in one pot as a biculture, one species in each half of the pot separated by a frame.
“Since general growth strategies and responses of grass and legume species to fertilization and intercropping are well known, we were able to demonstrate the ability of image-based phenotyping to detect variations in growth habits and detect facilitation in mixed cultivations,” Ball said.
Ball earned from the Australian Plant Phenomic Facility a postgraduate internship award for the project. She currently is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Arizona working on soil health in agroecosystems.
“We’ve been able to improve our understanding of growth dynamics and nutrient use in grass-legume mixtures at a finer temporal scale than would normally have been possible using traditional destructive-harvest methods." she said.
High-throughput, image-based phenotyping was used to distinguish growth patterns and interpret variations to nutrient uptake. That type of phenotyping has the potential to improve understanding of plant-growth dynamics and reduce reliance on mineral fertilizers, according to the Australian Plant Phenomic Facility.
The study recently was published in “Plos One.” Visit journals.plos.org and search for “High-throughput, image-based phenotyping reveals nutrient-dependent growth” for more information.