“Arc” farm intelligence recently was developed to help growers and their advisers predict pest pressure before it becomes a problem. The new mobile platform is being commercialized in Greece for cotton. It is being piloted in the United States on a broad range of crops. It uses predictive modeling based on real-time data to help ensure crop-protection products are applied precisely when and where they’re needed to improve sustainability and to optimize yield and return on investment, according to FMC.
The platform features customized alerts through a mobile app to indicate when action is needed in a field, two-way communication with agronomists, reliable data, and high-quality graphics, according to FMC. The platform has been engineered with open application-programming interface and can be plugged into growers' existing digital ecosystems.
The platform uses aggregated historical data, entomological models, hyper-local weather data, and real-time regional pest mapping. Using machine learning it predicts insect pressure one week in advance with more than 90 percent confidence for key insects in select crops, according to Sara Sterling, director of precision agriculture at FMC. Visit arc.fmc.com for more information.