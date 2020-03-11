“Komorebi” is a Japanese word that describes how light filters through leaves – creating shifting, dappled “sunflecks” that illustrate plants’ ever-changing light environment. Crops harness light energy to fix carbon dioxide into food via photosynthesis. Researchers at the University of Illinois recently developed a computer model to measure how much yield is lost as soybean crops respond to light fluctuations.
Soybean plants may lose as much as 13 percent of their productivity because they can’t adjust quickly enough to changes in light intensity standard in any crop field, said Yu Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Illinois. She led the study for Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency, an international research project that aims to improve photosynthesis and, consequently, crops.
The researchers created a dynamic computational ray-tracing model. It predicted light levels to the millimeter across every leaf for every minute of the day in a flowering soybean crop. The model also took into account photoprotection and Rubisco activase.
Photoprotection guards plants from sun damage. Triggered by intense light levels the process safely dissipates excess light energy as heat. But when light levels decline it can take minutes to hours for photoprotection to relax or stop. That costs the plant potential yield. The researchers evaluated 41 varieties of soybeans to determine the fastest, slowest and average rate from induction to relaxation of photoprotection. Less than 30 minutes is considered short term. Anything longer is long-term photoprotection.
Using the model the researchers simulated a sunny and a cloudy day in Champaign, Illinois. On the sunny day long-term photoprotection was the most significant limitation of photosynthesis. On the cloudy day photosynthesis was the most limited by short-term photoprotection and Rubisco activase. The latter is a helper enzyme – triggered by light – that turns on Rubisco to fix carbon into sugar.
The Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency project already has begun to address photoprotection limitations in soybeans and other crops such as cassava, cowpeas and rice. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency" for more information.