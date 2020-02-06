A new computational model shows how different patterns of crop rotations – planting different crops at different times in the same field – can affect long-term yield when crops are threatened by plant pathogens. Maria Bargués-Ribera and Chaitanya Gokhale of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology in Germany recently developed the model.
Evolving plant pathogens pose a threat to agriculture worldwide. Previous research has shown that crop rotation can help improve pest control and soil quality. Other research shows that switching the environment in which a pathogen grows can limit its reproduction and change its evolution. But the two concepts have been rarely studied together from an evolutionary perspective.
The Max Planck Institute researchers developed a computational model of the technique that integrates evolutionary theory. They used the model to investigate a scenario in which cash crops and cover crops are alternated, but are affected by a pathogen that attacks only the cash crops.
They identified which patterns of crop rotation maximize crop yield in multiple decades with a given scenario. They found regular rotations that switch every other year may not be optimal. Their findings suggest that the long-term outcome of crop rotation depends on its ability to both maintain soil quality and diminish pathogen load during harvesting seasons.
"Our model is an example of how evolutionary theory can complement farmers' knowledge," Bargués-Ribera said.
Future research could apply the new model to specific species to assess crop-rotation patterns for specific crops and their pests. The model also could be used to study the combined effects of crop rotation and other pest-control techniques such as fungicides and crops that have been genetically modified for pest resistance.
The study recently was published in “PLOS Computational Biology.” Visit journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol and search for "host-pathogen dynamics" for more information.