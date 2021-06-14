Modified potato glows in response to stress

A potato that emits light at the earliest stages of stress has been developed by scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The breakthrough could eventually help provide enough time for farmers to address the crop's problems before it’s lost to abiotic stress, according to the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech.
The scientists modified the Irish potato – Solanum tuberosum – by establishing a whole-plant redox imaging. The imaging makes the potato express the chloroplast-targeted redox-sensitive green fluorescence protein 2 – roGFP2. The gene expresses a fluorescent protein as a response to the presence of reactive oxygen chemical molecules that the plants produce to manage stress.
The more stress the potato experiences, the more reactive oxygen species it produces. That causes it to make more of the fluorescent protein. When placed under a very sensitive fluorescent camera, the stress-induced engineered potato gives a bright, fluorescent glow. Accumulation of the reactive oxygen species occurred in the early phase of the plant's response to stressful conditions such as drought and extreme temperature, the scientists said.
Based on the findings the team concluded that whole-plant redox imaging can help researchers understand the crop's stress responses. That, in turn, can be used for improving phenotyping in breeding programs and early detection of field-stress responses. The study recently was published in "Plant Physiology." Visit academic.oup.com and search for "sensing stress responses in potato with whole-plant redox imaging" for more information.