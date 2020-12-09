Modified potatoes don't affect microbes

A study of genetically modified potatoes recently showed they had no tangible effect on soil-microbial communities. The study was conducted by an international group of scientists from Europe and Asia.
The researchers studied “Desiree,” a cisgenic modified potato that’s resistant to the late blight-causing fungus Phytophtora infestans. They analyzed its impact on abundance and diversity of rhizosphere-inhabiting microbial communities. The potatoes were grown in two field trials in Ireland and the Netherlands for two years.
The Desiree variety was compared to a non-engineered late blight-sensitive variety and a conventionally bred late blight-resistant variety in the presence and absence of fungicides. Bacterial and fungal communities responded to field conditions, potato varieties, year of cultivation, and fungicide treatments.
The study showed environmental variation but also similar patterns of soil-microbial diversity in potato rhizospheres. That indicated the cisgenic modification had no tangible effect on soil-microbial communities, according to the researchers. The study recently was published in "Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology." Visit frontiersin.org and search for “cisgenic potatoes” for more information.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.