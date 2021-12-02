Molecular diagnostics tool detects microbe

A new tool to help protect nursery and specialty crop growers from a disease-causing microbe called Ralstonia solanacearum has been deployed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The molecular diagnostic tool is being used at the agency’s plant-inspection stations to rapidly detect Ralstonia solanacearum on imported geranium plant cuttings.
The agency developed the extra level of protection following the detection of the microbe in April 2020. That triggered an emergency response in 44 states involving 650 nurseries. The agency eradicated the microbe from the United States just two months later.
Race 3 biovar 2 of Ralstonia solanacearum affects a wide range of hosts. It’s considered a “USDA Select Agent” because of its cold tolerance and potential to pose a severe threat to the domestic production of crops, most notably potatoes and tomatoes. It can be transmitted through contaminated water, soil, and equipment, or by people’s inadvertent actions, such as transmission from hands and fingernails. It’s not considered harmful to people or animals.
The tool will help the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine program identify infected asymptomatic plants before they enter the United States, potentially avoiding costly recalls. Visit aphis.usda.gov and search for “plant quarantine programs” for more information.