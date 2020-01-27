Craft breweries may be fueling an unprecedented geographic expansion of hop production across the United States, according to researchers at Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toledo. Their findings suggest that as more craft breweries emerge around the country so may new opportunities for farmers.
Hops provide aroma and bittering characteristics. Before 2007 hop production in the United States was limited to the Pacific Northwest. Today 29 states are engaging in hop production, according to the Hop Growers of America.
The number of hop farms in a state is related to its number of craft breweries, according to Claudia Schmidt, assistant professor of agricultural economics at Penn State. In areas where hop production is possible and not cost-prohibitive breweries are expanding markets for farmers and providing an opportunity to diversify farm income, her study found.
Using data from the U.S. Census of Agriculture and from ReferenceUSA Schmidt and a research team found that from 2007 to 2017, the number of U.S. breweries more than quadrupled. The number of breweries increased from 992 to more than 4,000. The researchers also found that the number of breweries in a state is associated with more hop farms and hop acres five years later. The number of hop farms grew from 68 to 817. Hop acreage expanded from 31,145 to 59,429 acres.
The study recently was published in the "Journal of Wine Economics." The researchers’ findings don’t point to a clear cause-and-effect. But the time-lag built into the model indicates growth in breweries preceded growth in hop farms. A possible explanation for the trend is that growing consumer demand for locally sourced food and beverages encourages craft brewers to seek locally grown ingredients, Schmidt said.
“While most craft breweries serve a local market they haven’t always sourced local ingredients,” she said. “But if one is looking to differentiate oneself in an increasingly crowded market, sourcing ingredients locally is an approach some brewers have found effective.”
If more brewers look for hops grown in their areas more farmers may try growing them, even if only on a small scale. The researchers plan to collaborate with Penn State-Extension to identify specific attributes and price points for which craft brewers are looking to help inform farmers’ production decisions. Visit wine-economics.org and search for “craft breweries” for more information.