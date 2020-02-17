The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service – MOSES – will present a new award category at the MOSES Organic Farming Conference. The award will recognize “changemakers” who remove barriers and empower others to farm in ways that are environmentally responsible, socially just and economically viable, the organization stated. Earning 2020 Changemaker awards will be Steve Acheson, Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, Loretta Livingston and Joy Schelble.
“The Changemakers are creatively overcoming systemic challenges to nurture a thriving agricultural future for all,” said Sara Tedeschi, a member of the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service board of directors.
Acheson is a veteran of the Iraq war. After an honorable discharge from the military due to an injury, he started Peacefully Organic Produce near Blanchardville, Wisconsin. He owns a certified organic-produce farm and employs and trains veterans to farm organically. He co-founded the South Central Wisconsin Hemp Producers Cooperative, which leverages group power for buying seed and marketing crops.
Haslett-Marroquin is a native Guatemalan who now lives in Northfield, Minnesota. He has worked in rural development and has been a fair-trade advocate for more than 30 years. While working for the Main Street Project, he designed a system for pastured poultry. He's a founder of Peace Coffee, a Minnesota-based fair-trade coffee company as well as the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance.
The Bad River Food Sovereignty Program is a joint program of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, represented by Loretta Livingston, and Joy Schelble, University of Wisconsin-Extension agent. The program for the past five years has re-educated tribal members on harvesting and preparing wild foods as well as growing food in gardens and high tunnels. The program features classes on cooking, food preservation and native language.
The Changemakers will be honored during a program beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the MOSES Organic Farming Conference, which will be held at the La Crosse Center, 300 Front St. South in La Crosse Wisconsin. Visit mosesorganic.org/conference for more information.