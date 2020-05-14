Innovations in agricultural and biological engineering recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2020 AE50 award program have developed solutions to improve efficiency, reduce waste, promote safety and advance quality of life, said Joe Walker, the organization’s director of publications.
The contest entries were evaluated by an international panel of industry specialists from the areas of technology, design and product development. The entries were ranked on the basis of innovation, significant engineering advancement, and impact on market served.
Forty-eight awards were presented at the 2020 Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference in February in Louisville, Kentucky. Agri-View has featured several of the winners in recent editions and continues with five more innovations this week.
2700-2750 PrecisionCut and E-Cut Hybrid Triplex mowers
The 2700-2750 PrecisionCut and E-Cut Hybrid Triplex mower line provides cut quality regardless of operator, according to John Deere. A passcode-protected TechControl display enables supervisors to better manage operator performance. Electronically-controlled engines feature Eco mode to automatically reduce engine speed while mowing, according to the company. The open-platform design features a grass catcher for easy installation and removal.
M & R Series commercial walk-behind mowers
John Deere has improved the ergonomic design of the mower line’s steering controls. The design features recessed operator-presence levers during machine operation and spring-loaded neutral locks to reduce operator fatigue. The mower provides 8.5 inches of frame clearance. Optimized weight distribution provides increased maneuverability over varying terrain. John Deere also increased ground speed to as much as 7.5 mph while maintaining cut quality.
MowerPlus smart connector
The MowerPlus smart connector is a compact device that wirelessly transmits J1939 CAN data from select John Deere residential lawn mowers to a mobile device. The smart connector can communicate fuel level, battery level and hour-meter information to the John Deere MowerPlus app for real-time and historical machine management.
Sinclair EcoLabel
Sinclair Systems International LLC has developed a certified compostable fresh-produce label. The label meets EN13432, a European standard for compostable and biodegradable packaging. The label was designed to be compatible with Sinclair high-speed labeling equipment for use on a variety of fruits and vegetables that are conveyed at high speeds on sizers and graders.
Sinclair Large Label V6
Sinclair Systems also has customized its Large Label V6 system to label larger fruits and vegetables that are conveyed at high speeds. The company’s V6-RM6 cassette was developed to accommodate and dispense larger labels. Automation of the process means increased productivity and efficiency, less human interaction with the produce, and reduced labor and cost, according to the company. The system features four label sizes. The machine is capable of labeling commodities at speeds ranging from 120 fruits to 400 fruits per minute.
Visit asabe.org and deere.com and sinclair-intl.com for more information.