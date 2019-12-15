Multi-sensor phenotyping technology to provide plant breeders precise and repeatable analytic solutions for phenotyping recently was developed by GRYFN, a Purdue University-affiliated startup company.
Data collection in plant breeding is labor-intensive and slow, said Matt Bechdol, the company’s CEO and an alumnus of the Purdue University-College of Agriculture. He and his team have developed unmanned-aerial-vehicle technology to help make field-data collection faster, more automated and consistent. They will collaborate with commercial crop-breeding companies to validate the technology.
The startup, which presented its technology in September at the Forbes AgTech Summit in Indianapolis, is partnering with Purdue. They were awarded a $4.5 million grant from Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, a division of the U.S. Department of Energy. The team is working to develop the geomatics technology for other uses.
“We are creating systems that combine sensors, advanced processing, artificial intelligence and unmanned-aerial vehicles to produce consistent quality data for predictive and decision-making tools,” Bechdol said. “This innovation has natural-resource, infrastructure and even archeological-survey applications.”
