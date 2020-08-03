U.S. agriculture officials are urging residents who have received unsolicited seeds in the mail to take warning. Invasive species are one of the leading threats to native biodiversity globally, says Jacob Barney, associate professor of plant environmental science at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Planting seeds of unknown origin could have several negative outcomes. They could be poisonous to people, pets or livestock. They could contain noxious weeds, which are regulated and illegal to import, grow and distribute. They could be invasive and spread to unwanted locations and harm local ecosystems, including the native plants and animals.
“Invasive species are changing the structure and function of ecosystems, including altering fire cycles, reducing water quality and restructuring food chains,” Barney said. “Many of our worst invasive plants were intentionally brought into the U.S. and planted for food, as ornamentals or for other uses. I suggest planting native plants whenever possible and checking state invasive plant lists to ensure you’re not unintentionally buying something that’s a known invasive plant.”
