Nanobubble technology for delivering water and nutrients to plants is being explored on the International Space Station. The technology has an 85-percent oxygen-transfer rate to promote water quality, root health and plant development.
The technology was developed by Moleaer of Carson, California. The company’s engineers developed the nanobubble generator to be compatible with the microgravity condition of spaceflight and limited room for food production. The company is working with Utah State University to monitor the technology’s performance.
“Irrigation in microgravity is complex,” said Bruce Bugbee, a professor of environmental plant physiology at Utah State University. “Without gravity water doesn’t drain from plant pots, which results in plants being overwatered. The nanobubble technology directly oxygenates the root zone, which could be a game-changer for overcoming irrigation challenges in space.”
The pilot program is part of a collaborative agreement between the Space Life and Physical Science Division and the Advanced Exploration Systems Division of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Utah State University was one of five projects selected by NASA to explore new systems to provide astronauts nutrition through freshly grown crops. Visit Moleaer.com and psc.usu.edu for more information.