Nanopore technology speeds molecular characterization

Researchers use the MinION for molecular characterization of genetically modified crops.

Using nanopore technology a team of scientists in Australia were able to extract deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – from genetically modified plants and characterize transgenic events in just one week. The methodology tested by the scientists can be used to characterize transgenic events at the molecular level prior to the commercialization or deregulation process.

The proposed workflow can be performed in just a week's time using a single nanopore flowcell per transgenic event. The method also can be used for traceability purposes using a custom database to screen for vectors and common transgenic elements. The study recently was published in "Frontiers in Plant Science." Visit frontiersin.org and search for "rapid characterization of transgene insertion sites" for more information.

