NASA data powers soil-moisture portal

Farmers and others now have access to high-resolution soil-moisture data. The “Crop Condition and Soil Moisture Analytics” – Crop-CASMA – tool provides access to data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Soil Moisture Active Passive – SMAP – mission and the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer – MODIS – instrument.
NASA remote sensing data can guide predictions of moisture conditions and water availability, according to Rajat Bindlish, a research associate in earth science remote sensing at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Some of Crop-CASMA’s primary users will be researchers and statisticians who release USDA’s weekly "Crop Progress Reports."
“USDA researchers and statisticians will incorporate the tool into a range of applications,” said Rick Mueller, spatial analysis research lead at the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. “For example it can help identify areas that couldn’t be planted because of wet, saturated, frozen, excessively dry or inaccessible fields resulting in improved planted statistical acreage estimates.”
Crop-CASMA will enable research on sustainability and the impact of extreme weather events.
“Satellite-derived vegetation-condition indices and soil-moisture condition maps show the ever-changing landscape of U.S. agriculture,” he said.
The tool is formatted to be accessible to farmers, researchers and students. It features an easy-to-use interface that requires little technical background to use, said Zhengwei Yang, a USDA geographer and co-investigator of the High-Resolution Soil Moisture Development Project.
Soil Moisture Active Passive data – the foundation for Crop-CASMA – draw from the topsoil and rootzone levels or from the surface to about 3 feet underground. Raw data have about a 20-mile spatial resolution; each data “footprint” is about the size of a county.
The team also developed a data-analysis method to estimate a higher-resolution soil moisture product using Soil Moisture Active Passive data and land surface data. That provides information at 0.62-mile resolution.
Having the data in finer resolution allows users to more accurately pinpoint areas of high or low moisture, Yang said. Crop-CASMA is available for free. Visit cloud.csiss.gmu.edu/Crop-CASMA for more information.