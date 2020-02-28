The National Farmers Organization re-elected as its president Paul Olson at the organization’s recent annual convention. Members also elected Bruce Shultz of Raynesford, Montana, to serve as vice-president.
Olson will lead the National Farmers Organization for a four-year term. He is a third-generation farmer from Taylor, Wisconsin. He is president of Taylor Marketing Center.
National Farmers markets milk, livestock and crops for thousands of American agricultural producers. It groups production from many agricultural operations and helps producers market together. National Farmers’ representatives negotiate on the behalf of conventional and certified-organic farmers in cash and contract sales. Visit nationalfarmers.com for more information.