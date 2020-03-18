The National Farmers Union recently elected Rob Larew as its new president. Patty Edelburg, a dairy farmer from Amherst, Wisconsin, was reelected to serve a second term as vice-president. They will serve two-year terms.
Larew previously served as the National Farmers Union’s senior vice-president of public policy and communications. In that role he oversaw the organization’s legislative advocacy efforts in Congress and the executive branch. Prior to his employment with the National Farmers Union Larew served 22 years in Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, most recently as the staff director of the House Committee on Agriculture. Visit nfu.org for more information.