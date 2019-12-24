After serving as president of the National Farmers Union for more than a decade, Roger Johnson said he doesn’t intend to seek reelection. His term as president will end at the organization’s annual convention in March when an election will be held.
Johnson has led efforts to fight corporate consolidation in the agricultural industry. He also has worked to help farmers adapt to and mitigate climate change, develop fair international-trade agreements, provide resources to rural communities struggling with stress and opioid misuse, and ensure viability of family farms.
Prior to leading the National Farmers Union he served as commissioner of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. He also served as president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Johnson is a third-generation family farmer from Turtle Lake, North Dakota. Visit nfu.org for more information.