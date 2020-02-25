Four couples recently earned National Outstanding Young Farmer awards. The farmers earned the awards based on progress in their agricultural careers, extent of soil- and water-conservation practices used, and contributions to the well-being of their communities, states and nation.
The national winners are Brandon and Ashley Bonk of Delaware, Will and Heather Cabe of Georgia, Michael and Mary Beth Jackson of Iowa, and Doug and Maria Bichler of North Dakota. They received savings bonds from corporate sponsor John Deere. The couples also have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. and represent the National Outstanding Young Farmer program during National Ag Week in 2021.
The Bonks raise wheat, soybeans, potatoes and sweet potatoes near Dover, Delaware. The Cabes raise hay, baleage, cattle, goats and poultry near Carnesville, Georgia. The Jacksons produce corn, soybeans and swine near Oskaloosa, Iowa. The Bichlers raise cattle, oats, hay, corn silage and alfalfa near Linton, North Dakota.
Adam and Chrissy Seibel, who farm near Bloomer, Wisconsin, were among 10 finalists selected for the national award. They recently participated in the Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Congress in Westbrook, Connecticut.
The National Outstanding Young Farmer program is sponsored by John Deere and is administered by the Outstanding Farmers of America. It is supported by the U.S. Jaycees, the National Association of Conservation Districts and the National Association of County Agricultural Agents. Visit outstandingfarmers.com for more information.