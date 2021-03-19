New gene-editing tool discovered

A gene-editing technique that allows for the programming of sequential cuts — or edits — over time has been discovered by researchers at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
The new technique involves the use of special molecules called guide-ribonucleic acid – RNA – that ferry the Cas9 enzyme within the cell and determine the precise deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – sequence at which Cas9 will cut.
The researchers call the engineered guide RNA molecules “proGuides.” The molecules allow for the programmed sequential editing of DNA using Cas9.
While proGuide is still in the prototype phase, the researchers plan to further develop their concept and hope that researchers will be able to use the technique soon, said Bradley Merrill, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics in the college of medicine at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
“The ability to preprogram the sequential activation of Cas9 at multiple sites introduces a new tool for biological research and genetic engineering,” he said. “The time factor is a critical component of human development and also disease progression, but current methods to genetically investigate those processes don’t work effectively with the time element. Our system allows for gene editing in a pre-programmed fashion. That enables researchers to better investigate time-sensitive processes.”
The research recently was published in “Molecular Cell.” Visit cell.com/molecular-cell and search for “Sequential activation of guide RNAs to enable successive CRISPR-Cas9 activities” for more information.