Next-generation microbiome research promises advances

For thousands of years humans have altered microbial communities in a quest to improve agricultural crops. Knowledge about the roles microbes play in agricultural systems has grown rapidly in recent years, but not yet to the point at which farmers and society have reaped benefits.
That’s primed to change, according to Purdue University scientists who recently authored a review of agricultural-microbiome research. The review combines knowledge about plant, soil and insect microbiome work to develop a portrait of the complex interactions that will come into play as scientists attempt to harness microbes to improve crops.
“We wanted to gather what we know about the microbiome in an agricultural context and see if that knowledge can be translated into actionable information for farmers,” said Lizzie French, a postdoctoral researcher in entomology and lead author of the paper. “Using emerging technologies in next-generation sequencing and digital agriculture, we’re beginning to integrate microbial-community interactions into our understanding of agriculture as a whole ecosystem. That will enable growers to work with nature to farm more sustainably.”
Many decisions that have affected agriculture were made without knowledge of microbiomes or how microbe populations would be affected. Crops bred for improved yield have lost genes that help plants interact beneficially with microbes. Pesticides can alter the abundance of beneficial insects and the microbes they carry. Monoculture or limited crop rotations can alter microbial diversity, the researchers said.
Other practices have improved the abundance and diversity of microbe populations, such as better crop rotations and cover cropping. Biotechnology companies have developed products that can add beneficial microbes to an agricultural ecosystem, reducing the need for fertilizers and pesticides. But more work is needed to make the products viable alternatives to traditional agricultural inputs, the researchers said.
Laramy Enders, an assistant professor of entomology and corresponding author of the paper, said, “We’ve started to learn more about the interconnected nature of microbial communities and as we take a holistic point of view, we can see opportunities to improve crops in new ways.”
The authors suggest new advances are first steps to developing tools that will improve the ability to customize and shape microbiomes to boost plant defenses and yields in specific crops and in specific locations.
“We ultimately envision a decision-tree framework that will enable growers to make data-driven management decisions on the appropriate practices, cultivars and microbial inoculants to optimize the health of their crop and soil for their specific region and farming system,” the researchers stated in their “Nature Plants” research paper. “These are exciting times for harmonizing efforts that harness the power and complexity of all interacting sectors of crop microbiomes to fuel a future of sustainable and healthy agroecosystems.”
Visit nature.com and search for “Emerging strategies for precision microbiome management in diverse agroecosystems” for more information.
Brian Wallheimer is a writer in the college of agriculture at Purdue University.