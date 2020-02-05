Scientists have transferred a collection of genes into plant-colonizing bacteria that let them draw nitrogen from the air and convert it to ammonia fertilizer. The work could help reduce the use of synthetic fertilizers to grow food crops.
“There’s a huge benefit to developing ways to increase the contributions of biological nitrogen fixation for crop production around the world,” said John Peters, director of the Washington State University-Institute of Biological Chemistry and a co-author of the study.
Legumes and microbes have evolved to release signals that each can understand. The plants exude chemicals that signal to the bacteria when they need nitrogen. The bacteria produce similar signals to let plants know when they need carbon. Scientists worked to determine the groups of genes in bacteria that enable nitrogen fixing, then added those gene groups into other bacteria.
“This is just one step on the road to determining how to promote increasing contribution of biological nitrogen fixation for crop production,” Peters said.
His laboratory specializes in studying metabolic processes in bacteria. The laboratory provided a blueprint for how nitrogen fixation works in different organisms. That will enable the study’s co-authors, synthetic biologists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to create mechanisms that microbes and plants will need.
“This is such a complex and widespread challenge it requires a large team with varied areas of expertise to solve,” Peters said. “But if we succeed the reward could be huge for the planet.”
The study recently was published in "Nature Microbiology." Visit nature.com and search for "Control of nitrogen fixation in bacteria that associate with cereals" for more information.