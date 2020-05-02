Quality Technology International Inc. recently sold its non-genetically-modified soybean business to Consolidated Grain and Barge. The divestiture enables Quality Technology International to focus resources on its animal health and nutrition division, according to Troy Lohrmann, the company's president and CEO. The company is working on antibiotic-free production alternatives. Contact info2@qtitech.com or 847-649-9300 for more information.
